Louis Riddick calls out the Eagles for organizational failure and personnel missteps this season and anticipates Jalen Hurts struggling against the Saints' tenacious defense. (1:31)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles offensive lineman Jason Peters has elected to have toe surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Doug Pederson announced Friday.

The Eagles (3-8-1) will have their 12th different offensive line configuration in 13 weeks, with Nate Herbig replacing Peters at right guard.

"It's an injury that we've known about, and he's literally battled through it," Pederson said of Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. "He wanted to be out there with his teammates for the remainder of the season. It's just to the point now where the injury is a little bit too bad for him to continue."

Peters, 38, moved from left tackle to right guard for Philadelphia's Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks in part to help him better manage a broken and dislocated toe, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Peters started there each of the past two weeks but played just 58% of the snaps Sunday against the Green Bay Packers as a result of the injury.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will make his first start against the New Orleans Saints' top-ranked defense and behind an ever-changing offensive front.

Carson Wentz will be the backup, Pederson said.

"He's handled it like a pro," Pederson said of Wentz. "He's gone out to practice, you see him taking reps with the service team and providing a really good look for our defense, and has done a great job in helping Jalen. He's been involved in the meetings and just what I expected."