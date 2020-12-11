Mina Kimes explains why the Giants improved their playoff stock with an upset win over the Seahawks. (0:53)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones missed last week's 17-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks because of a hamstring injury, with Colt McCoy starting in his place. Jones was a full participant in practice Friday and took the first snap when the offense started doing drills, which usually serves as a positive sign.

The Giants (5-7) have been "optimistic" about the prospects of his return throughout the week.

Starting middle linebacker Blake Martinez (back), slot cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) and offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle) were also listed as questionable. Martinez and Holmes, two key players on the defense, did not practice Friday.

Jones has been trending in the right direction. Coach Joe Judge was pleased with how Jones looked throughout the week, and the final step seemed to be gauging how his body responded after a week of practice.

"Look, I'm fairly optimistic," Judge said before Friday's practice. "At the same time, there is a ways to go and we have to be fair to him. I'm going to talk with the trainers and medical team and coaches to make sure we're all on the same page and do the right thing by this guy."

Judge was hoping to have a strong idea of his starter against the Cardinals by Friday night. The first-place Giants made plans for Sunday with and without their signal-callers both offensively (Jones) and defensively (Martinez).

Asked early Friday about his confidence level in both players starting Sunday, Judge said, "I'm not going to try to put some percentage on it. I'm optimistic on both those guys because, one, the way they're working, the way they're responding with the trainers. We have to trust our medical team."

Rookie linebacker Tae Crowder would likely start should Martinez not be able to play. Martinez is third in the NFL with 111 tackles.

McCoy went 13-of-22 passing for 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Seahawks. He did enough for the Giants to win, but the offense doesn't have the same big-play ability with him at the helm. McCoy attempted one pass longer than 20 yards; it was his final one, and it came up short, falling incomplete to Sterling Shepard.

He also didn't provide much by way of his legs, finishing with two rushing attempts for 2 yards.

Jones is second on the Giants with 403 yards on 55 carries (7.3 YPC). But even if he does play Sunday against Arizona, it's unlikely he will be the same rushing threat he was before hurting his hamstring in the second half of a Nov. 29 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.