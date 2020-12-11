Stephania Bell details the mechanism of Antonio Gibson's toe injury and projects that Gibson could miss more than just Week 14. (1:04)

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson won't play Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers because of a toe injury. He was officially ruled out by the team Friday.

Gibson suffered a turf toe injury in the first quarter of Monday's 23-17 win over Pittsburgh Steelers. He was injured on a 13-yard run, his second carry of the game.

Gibson, a rookie, leads Washington with 659 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. In the two games before his injury, he rushed for a combined 204 yards and four touchdowns. It's uncertain how much time Gibson will miss.

"It is concerning," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "It is complicated for a running back because he's got to plant, cut, turn. I think the big toe -- that's where his power and energy that he runs with comes up."

With Gibson sidelined, Washington will rely on veteran Peyton Barber and third-down back J.D. McKissic. Barber has mostly served as Washington's short-yardage back this season; 26 of his 73 carries came in situations that were either goal-to-go or with the team needing 2 yards or less for a first down. Barber averages 2.68 yards per carry and 0.86 yards after contact.

Rivera said Barber should be helped by getting the ball in more varied situations. Instead of just slamming into a hole to pick up a first down, Rivera said Barber can take a different approach on other downs.

"He may stutter step to buy time for spacing to create [a hole]," Rivera said. "He may press something longer or come off it sooner. There is a different style."

McKissic has carried the ball 55 times for 231 yards and caught 56 passes for 408 more. Washington was having success with McKissic and Gibson on the field at the same time.

Washington also has Javon Leake and Mike Warren on the practice squad; Warren was signed earlier this week.

Receiver Terry McLaurin said Barber's physical style can mesh well with McKissic's change-of-pace style.

"We lose a little bit of that dynamic ability Antonio brings to the offense," McLaurin said. "We'd be lying if we said we won't miss Antonio, but those guys will help pick us up."