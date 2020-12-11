Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a trained physician who opted out of the 2020 season to help COVID-19 patients, was chosen as the co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.

Duvernay-Tardif shares the honor with soccer player Alphonso Davies, a left back for Bayern Munich. Each received 18 votes from a panel of judges.

Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill University in Canada before he was drafted by the Chiefs and soon became their stalwart offensive guard. He began the year by helping them win their first Super Bowl in 50 years with a come-from-behind victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February and will end it by volunteering at a long-term care facility in Quebec.

The award has been presented by the Toronto Star since 1938. This is only the third time two athletes have tied for it.