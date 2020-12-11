HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans put running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, meaning he will miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Johnson, who returned to the active roster for Week 13 after missing three games on injured reserve with a concussion, did not practice Thursday due to what interim coach Romeo Crennel called "a personal issue."

Duke Johnson was limited in practice Thursday with an illness but was a full participant Friday. He took over for David Johnson in the three games he missed on IR and will do the same with him sidelined now.

In nine games this season, David Johnson has run for 452 yards and four touchdowns on 113 carries. Houston acquired Johnson as part of the trade that sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona in March.