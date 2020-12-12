Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, the leading rusher in the FBS in 2019, has opted out of the remainder of the season and is preparing for the 2021 NFL draft, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy announced Saturday.

Hubbard, a junior from Alberta, Canada, won't play in Saturday's game at Baylor (3:30 p.m. ET/ESPN) or a bowl game.

Hubbard, 6 feet and 208 pounds, ran 133 times for 625 yards with five touchdowns in seven games this season. He hadn't played since a 41-13 loss at Oklahoma on Nov. 21.

Last year, he led the FBS with 2,094 yards with 21 touchdowns.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Hubbard as the fourth-best running back eligible for the NFL draft, behind Alabama's Najee Harris, Clemson's Travis Etienne and North Carolina's Javonte Williams.