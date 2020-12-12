The Miami Dolphins suffered a significant loss ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs as starting running back Myles Gaskin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins are now minus their top three running backs versus Kansas City, with Matt Breida also on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Salvon Ahmed out with a shoulder injury. Miami will suit up DeAndre Washington, Patrick Laird and Elijah McGuire, elevated to the active roster this week from the practice squad.

That all means the Dolphins will need to lean on rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to take on a bigger share of the offense Sunday.

Washington, acquired from the Chiefs at the trade deadline along with a 2021 seventh-round pick for a 2021 sixth-round pick, is the most likely candidate to lead the Dolphins backfield in touches. He showed potential for production in a Nov. 29 win over the Jets when he totaled 49 yards on 13 carries. But it's worth noting that he missed last week's game with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, though coach Brian Flores said he will be good to go Sunday.

Laird has worked primarily on special teams, with occasional pass-game repetitions this season. Receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. also has some experience taking handoffs and could be used in that role again.

Washington has 18 carries for 56 yards, Laird has seven carries for 33 yards, and McGuire hasn't had any touches this season, so it could be an uphill battle Sunday. Gaskin leads the Dolphins with 477 rushing yards on 121 carries.

Tight end Chris Myarick, defensive end Tyshun Render and safety Nate Holley have been elevated as COVID-19 replacements for Gaskin, Breida and cornerback Jamal Perry.