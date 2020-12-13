Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes are picking the Cowboys to defeat the Bengals due to Joe Burrow not being healthy for Cincinnati. (1:02)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play Sunday at Cincinnati despite a calf bruise, a source told ESPN.

Elliott, who was listed as questionable after being limited in practice, has also been dealing with a hamstring strain, but he said it was important for him to keep playing for his teammates despite the Cowboys' 3-9 record. He has not missed a game in his career because of injury.

Elliott has struggled this year, mirroring the Cowboys' season. He has 784 yards on 199 carries and has lost a career-high five fumbles. He is on pace for 1,045 yards, which would be a career low when he has played a full season.

The Cowboys have not discussed limiting Elliott's snaps, but they will keep an eye on him and will have Tony Pollard as his backup.