          Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (calf) to play vs. Cincinnati Bengals, source says

          play
          Spears, Kimes reluctantly siding with Cowboys this Sunday (1:02)

          Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes are picking the Cowboys to defeat the Bengals due to Joe Burrow not being healthy for Cincinnati. (1:02)

          11:10 PM ET
          • Todd ArcherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered NFL since 1997, Cowboys since 2003
            • Previously covered Bengals and Dolphins
            • Lives in Dallas area with his wife and two children
            Follow on Twitter

          FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play Sunday at Cincinnati despite a calf bruise, a source told ESPN.

          Elliott, who was listed as questionable after being limited in practice, has also been dealing with a hamstring strain, but he said it was important for him to keep playing for his teammates despite the Cowboys' 3-9 record. He has not missed a game in his career because of injury.

          Elliott has struggled this year, mirroring the Cowboys' season. He has 784 yards on 199 carries and has lost a career-high five fumbles. He is on pace for 1,045 yards, which would be a career low when he has played a full season.

          The Cowboys have not discussed limiting Elliott's snaps, but they will keep an eye on him and will have Tony Pollard as his backup.