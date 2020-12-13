The New Orleans Saints are in no rush to bring back Drew Brees, and there's still no timetable for when the star quarterback might play again as he recovers from his 11 fractured ribs and punctured lung, league sources tell ESPN.

Brees was hoping to return in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Saints want to see their veteran quarterback make a full recovery, be able to throw without any limitations and have complete range of motion before they consider reinserting him into the starting lineup, according to sources.

Until that happens, the Saints are prepared to continue playing with Taysom Hill as long as they need, including Sunday's game in Philadelphia against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brees will be questionable at best to play next Sunday against Kansas City, and he would not have been able to play against Philadelphia, according to sources.

Brees, 41, was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 20, forcing him to miss a minimum of three games. He said at the time that he hoped to be ready to play by Sunday's game against the Eagles.

A source told ESPN earlier this month that Brees was progressing in his recovery from the injuries and was tracking to play as early as Sunday.

The Saints (10-2) own the best record in the NFC and can clinch the NFC South title with a victory Sunday over Philadelphia or a loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) against the Minnesota Vikings.

Hill will make his fourth consecutive start Sunday and has added a different dimension to the Saints' offensive attack, rushing for 176 yards and four touchdowns while leading New Orleans to a 3-0 record over his first three starts.