Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season continues Sunday, including an exciting matchup in Miami, with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins welcoming Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to town.
While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.
Best familial homage
Professional soccer player Kealia Ohai married Texans DE J.J. Watt this year, and as her husband's team plays in Chicago on Sunday, he wore her Chicago Red Stars jersey into the building:
December 13, 2020
Best non-familial homage
There's mutual respect between Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and Titans wideout A.J. Brown, and the latter repped the former with his gameday look for Week 14:
Paying homage ✊🏽 @Brown1arthur x @juliojones_11 pic.twitter.com/fiZd7FUJTE— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 13, 2020
AJ Brown showing big love to Julio Jones in warmups 🔥 @Brown1arthur @juliojones_11 @Titans pic.twitter.com/WWLZhOYEjS— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 13, 2020
Best Stone Cold Steve Austin impersonation
Delivering a stunner on the field would be at least a 15-yard penalty these days, but Dolphins wideout Mack Hollins won't face league discipline for this:
Best arrival of the year goes to @mackhollins 😂 pic.twitter.com/7z3o69leiO— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 13, 2020
Best slow-motion strut
It's a toss-up here, folks: Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray both had their entrances put into slow-mo by their respective social media teams. Who pulled it off better?
Let's have a good day ⏰ pic.twitter.com/UayzrldBwK— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 13, 2020
🚦 @K1 🚦 pic.twitter.com/7BVYFaG8Om— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2020
Best on-field reunion
The Bengals never really got to that top level of contention with Andy Dalton at the helm, but he and A.J. Green did put up some gaudy numbers in their time together. Cool to see them catch up before today's contest:
Old friends reunited. pic.twitter.com/ItBEQZvzfE— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 13, 2020
Best overall look for Week 14
DeAndre Hopkins has long been renowned as a fashion maven, and he didn't disappoint on Sunday with the Cardinals visiting the New York metropolitan area:
♨️ @DeAndreHopkins ♨️ pic.twitter.com/FeDi0krrwV— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2020
Best demeanor
Despite a tough matchup looming with the Chiefs, Tua Tagovailoa looks calm, cool and collected in his lavalava on the way into Hard Rock Stadium:
Rollin in @Tua pic.twitter.com/7ZGvtQs4Ak— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 13, 2020
Best of the rest
In the 🏠— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 13, 2020
📸: https://t.co/Z9aeiH79Rn pic.twitter.com/MvYXeUoJGZ
Ｃｏｚｙ ＳＺＮ pic.twitter.com/kQqBtl8I3V— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 13, 2020
🔥 fits.#DaBears | #HOUvsCHI pic.twitter.com/9dSk7QQIQu— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 13, 2020
👋 @HardRockStadium #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/M2vcNBUcqY— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 13, 2020
Drip cold like Chicago.#HOUvsCHI | #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/nBTHnMyERc— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 13, 2020
Work DEY 💼#SeizeTheDEY | @Bose pic.twitter.com/BXJakpJgh2— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 13, 2020
Howdy @TheSchoGoesOn53 🤠@Subaru_OP | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/LFu7yeKPWi— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 13, 2020
Ready to work pic.twitter.com/cHlsJfJxaZ— New York Giants (@Giants) December 13, 2020
En route ➡️ #DALvsCIN pic.twitter.com/5UkwMMCEKw— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 13, 2020
Big lights will inspire you 🏙 pic.twitter.com/aL0eaE5BW1— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2020
Dressed for the event 🌺 pic.twitter.com/csm4lyvssJ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 13, 2020