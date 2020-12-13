Sal Paolantonio questions if Carson Wentz will ever start again in Philadelphia as Jalen Hurts takes over the Eagles offense in Week 14. (2:07)

Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season continues Sunday, including an exciting matchup in Miami, with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins welcoming Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to town.

While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.

Best familial homage

Professional soccer player Kealia Ohai married Texans DE J.J. Watt this year, and as her husband's team plays in Chicago on Sunday, he wore her Chicago Red Stars jersey into the building:

Best non-familial homage

There's mutual respect between Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and Titans wideout A.J. Brown, and the latter repped the former with his gameday look for Week 14:

Best Stone Cold Steve Austin impersonation

Delivering a stunner on the field would be at least a 15-yard penalty these days, but Dolphins wideout Mack Hollins won't face league discipline for this:

Best arrival of the year goes to @mackhollins 😂 pic.twitter.com/7z3o69leiO — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 13, 2020

Best slow-motion strut

It's a toss-up here, folks: Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray both had their entrances put into slow-mo by their respective social media teams. Who pulled it off better?

Let's have a good day ⏰ pic.twitter.com/UayzrldBwK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 13, 2020

Best on-field reunion

The Bengals never really got to that top level of contention with Andy Dalton at the helm, but he and A.J. Green did put up some gaudy numbers in their time together. Cool to see them catch up before today's contest:

Best overall look for Week 14

DeAndre Hopkins has long been renowned as a fashion maven, and he didn't disappoint on Sunday with the Cardinals visiting the New York metropolitan area:

Best demeanor

Despite a tough matchup looming with the Chiefs, Tua Tagovailoa looks calm, cool and collected in his lavalava on the way into Hard Rock Stadium:

Best of the rest

Ready to work pic.twitter.com/cHlsJfJxaZ — New York Giants (@Giants) December 13, 2020

Big lights will inspire you 🏙 pic.twitter.com/aL0eaE5BW1 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2020