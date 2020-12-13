Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has been ruled out against Tampa Bay on Sunday, ending a streak of consecutive games played that dates back to 2014.

Rudolph, who missed practice this week with a foot injury, last missed a game on Dec. 21, 2014, at Miami. His regular-season streak ends at 93 games (98 including playoff appearances), which ranks No. 1 among active tight ends and sixth overall among active players, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Rudolph was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game on the final injury report but has been able to play when labeled with the same designation previously.

"He's a pretty fast healer, so we'll just see," coach Mike Zimmer said Friday. "He's been getting a lot of treatment this week and he wants to play really bad. I don't want to count him out yet."

Minnesota signed Hale Hentges from the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad this week to bolster tight end depth after Brandon Dillon, a practice squad member who had been activated to the 53-man roster three times since Week 10, was moved to injured reserve. Irv Smith Jr., who has missed most of the second half of the season with back and groin injuries, practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday but is active against Tampa Bay. The Vikings will also have Tyler Conklin available.

"It's a quick setback, but all indications from what I'm seeing [Thursday are] we're heading in the right direction here," offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said this week. "So it'll be a big month for Irv and for our team. Obviously, we need him to come in and contribute as much as possible."