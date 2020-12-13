Detroit Lions rookie corner Jeff Okudah will be out the rest of the season after missing the past two weeks with shoulder and groin injuries, a confirmed to ESPN.

According to the Detroit Free Press, which first reported the news, Okudah, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, will have surgery on his groin.

Okudah has had an up-and-down year, appearing in nine games and starting six. He has two passes defensed and one interception, sometimes matching up against the league's top receivers, including Davante Adams.

With Okudah out and Desmond Trufant on injured reserve, Detroit will rely on Amani Oruwariye, Darryl Roberts, Justin Coleman and Mike Ford as its main corners.