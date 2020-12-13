Bucs' Tom Brady throws season-long 48-yard TD pass to Scotty Miller

TAMPA, Fla. -- After two offensive series that essentially went nowhere against the Minnesota Vikings and a gashing by running back Dalvin Cook, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady found wideout Scotty Miller deep downfield for a 48-yard touchdown to grab a 7-6 lead on Sunday.

The TD pass came on third-and-4 from the Minnesota 48, with Miller shifting from the left to the right side of the formation pre-snap. Brady had missed a deep shot to tight end Rob Gronkowski on third-and-3 on the opening possession, but the Bucs were aided by two missed field goals and a missed extra point by struggling Vikings kicker Dan Bailey.

Brady's pass to Miller traveled 48 air yards, the longest completion of the season for the quarterback. He was 0-for-2 on throws of 45-plus air yards this season.