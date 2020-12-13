Despite throwing 3 interceptions, Patrick Mahomes throws for 393 yards and two touchdowns to rally the Chiefs past the Dolphins. (1:50)

The Kansas City Chiefs ran their streak of AFC West championships to five in defeating the Miami Dolphins 33-27 on Sunday.

The Chiefs last week clinched a playoff berth by beating the Denver Broncos. Their next regular-season goal is to secure the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed and the first-round postseason bye.

The 12-1 Chiefs are batting the 11-1 Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC's top seed.

The Chiefs, who began in 1960 as the AFL's Dallas Texans, had never won back-to-back division championships until the current streak, which began in 2016.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes recovered from a rough start -- in which he threw a pair of interceptions in the first quarter -- to lead the victory. He threw his third interception in the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs were able to hold off the Dolphins' push.

In the end, Mahomes wound up throwing for 393 yards and two touchdowns. It was his sixth straight game with at least 315 yards, tying an NFL record held by Drew Brees and Rich Gannon.