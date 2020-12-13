        <
          Aaron Rodgers hits Davante Adams in stride for a touchdown

          Davante Adams continues to rack up the yardage and touchdowns in 2020, with a 56-yard strike from Aaron Rodgers. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
          4:50 PM ET
          • Rob DemovskyESPN Staff Writer
          Davante Adams combined two of his best moves in one play: a back-shoulder grab followed by a catch-and-run.

          The result for the Green Bay Packers was a 56-yard touchdown on their opening drive of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

          Rodgers read Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye and threw the fade to Adams, who did the rest by turning it up the field, beating everyone to the end zone for the second-longest touchdown reception of his career.

          It was also the eighth straight game with a touchdown for Adams. That's the longest streak in Packers' history. Last week, he tied Don Huston's franchise record of seven straight (which Hutson did on two separate occasions in the 1940s).

          It was Adams' 14th touchdown of the season, setting a career high for him.