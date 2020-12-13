MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Dolphins lost their top two receiving weapons on Sunday as wide receiver DeVante Parker (leg) and tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) exited Miami's 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parker suffered a leg injury in the second quarter and despite being seen trying to run on the sidelines, he never returned to the game. Parker has been the Dolphins' leading receiver this season, and Miami needs him down the stretch with fellow receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve for the last month with a foot injury.

"I had the opportunity to go in after the game, see Mike, talk to him. He's really hurting," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. "My thoughts and prayers are with him. The rest of the team is praying for him. There were a group of guys that came after me too, but you hate to see that for someone like him."

Gesicki was dragged down on a tackle in the fourth quarter and landed forcefully on his right shoulder. He was not moving his right arm as he walked immediately into the locker room with a trainer. He was ruled out shortly after.

Coach Brian Flores said he didn't have an immediate update on Gesicki, Parker or safety Bobby McCain, who also left Sunday's game, noting, "It's too early right now. They're still being evaluated. I'll probably have more information later in the week."

Tagovailoa nearly led a Dolphins comeback despite his limited weapons. He finished with a career-high 316 passing yards and three total touchdowns.