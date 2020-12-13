Falcons get tricky as WR Russell Gage throws touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley

The Atlanta Falcons showed creativity on offense against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium, lining QB Matt Ryan out wide at receiver and sticking WR Russell Gage at quarterback, who threw a 39-yard touchdown to fellow WR Calvin Ridley.

The Falcons were facing a third-and-1 from the Chargers' 39-yard-line with 27 seconds left in the quarter when Gage ripped the pass downfield to Ridley, who caught it in stride over DB Chris Harris Jr. with ease.

The touchdown was Ridley's seventh on the season. The Falcons are leaning on him a little more today with Julio Jones out due to a lingering hamstring injury.

The score tied the game at 7-7.