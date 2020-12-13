SEATTLE -- Jamal Adams has set the NFL's record for most sacks in a single season by a defensive back.

The Seattle Seahawks' All-Pro strong safety was credited with a sack on a play in which he chased New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold out of bounds for a 1-yard loss in the second quarter Sunday. That gives Adams 8.5 this season.

The Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson had 8.0 sacks in 2005, which was previously the record for most sacks in a season since they became an official statistic in 1982, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Wilson reached that total in 16 games while Adams has topped it in his ninth game, having missed four with a groin injury.

The Seahawks acquired Adams from the Jets in July in a blockbuster trade that cost Seattle its first-round picks in each of the next two drafts. Adams said Friday that he didn't want to make Sunday's game about himself said it would be "sweet" to break the NFL's DB sack record against his former team.

Earlier in Sunday's game, Adams missed a would-be interception when he broke on a Darnold throw but let it bounce off his chest. That would have been Adams' first interception of the season and only the third of his career.