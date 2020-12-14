Aaron Rodgers throws three touchdowns and runs for a fourth in the Packers' Week 14 win vs. the Lions. (1:30)

When the Green Bay Packers clinched the division last season, they donned NFC North champions hats and T-shirts that read, "The North is not enough."

But as it turned out, that had to be enough as they headed into the playoffs, unable to secure the No. 1 seed.

They're now in position for more.

Sunday's 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field wrapped up the division title, and with three games to go, the Packers now are in position to secure the all-important top seed in the NFC thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers matched the Saints for the best record in the NFC at 10-3 but own the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to their Week 3 win in New Orleans. What's more, the Saints have a date with the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs while the Packers play another losing team, the Carolina Panthers (4-9), at Lambeau Field.