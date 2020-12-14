The Pittsburgh Steelers' second takeaway during Sunday night's game at the Buffalo Bills officially went down as a fumble forced by cornerback Mike Hilton that was recovered by cornerback Cam Sutton.

But watch the replays as many times as you like: It's still not totally clear what happened with nine minutes and 36 seconds left in the second quarter. Fumble? Interception?

Whatever it was, it was another forced turnover by the Steelers' defense, one playing without a handful of starters, and it led to the first touchdown of the game.

Hilton and Marcus Allen tackled Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox as he hauled in a 6-yard catch from quarterback Josh Allen. Hilton knocked the ball loose and as Knox dove after it, trying to cradle the ball before it hit the ground, the ball popped up. Sutton, starting in place of Joe Haden (concussion), was in the right place and lunged to grab it.

Sutton's recovery -- his second forced turnover of the game after a first-quarter interception -- gave the Steelers the ball in the Bills territory.

Three plays later, Ben Roethlisberger hit James Washington on a 19-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 8:26 to go in the second quarter.