Running back Melvin Gordon's driving under the influence case has been continued to Jan. 14, so Gordon will be available to play in the Denver Broncos' final three games.

Gordon, who could still face league discipline in the 2021 season, was arrested Oct. 13 in downtown Denver for DUI and was also cited for speeding -- between 25 and 39 mph over the legal limit. Gordon appeared virtually Tuesday in Denver County Court and the case was continued until next month.

Gordon's attorneys have submitted evidence in the case that will be reviewed.

Last season, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended for the final two games of the season after a Dec. 16 court appearance on a DUI charge. Jackson entered a plea of "driving while ability impaired'' and his suspension was announced by the NFL the following day.

Gordon publicly apologized for the incident two weeks after the arrest, saying then:

"I am sorry I was even in the situation. I don't want people to feel like 'oh, because Melvin didn't say anything or he didn't speak on it, he just don't care, he's not apologetic about the situation.' That's not the case at all. Obviously I try to do my best to walk a straight line and lead by example, things like that. I'm a little upset I even put myself in that situation.

"I had a hard time just dealing with it myself, like I said, never been in trouble before. ... To the people of Denver and everyone, I don't want anyone to feel like I just don't care, like 'oh he got his money, he don't care.' I do (care), I do. I'm not happy I was in the situation.''

Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos during the offseason. He currently leads the team in carries (162), rushing yards (753) and rushing touchdowns (six).