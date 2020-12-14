The Bengals become the first NFL team since 2013 to a lose a fumble on each of their first three possessions, leading to two touchdowns for the Cowboys. (1:20)

FRISCO, Texas -- Mike McCarthy will be the Dallas Cowboys' coach in 2021.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, executive vice president Stephen Jones on Monday put to rest any speculation that the Cowboys could be looking to move on from McCarthy after just one year on the job

"There will be absolutely no change with coach Mike McCarthy," Jones said, also noting he was surprised it would even be thought of as a possibility, given the circumstances around 2020 involving the coronavirus pandemic and the number of injuries the Cowboys have suffered.

Jones added, "If you look at his track record and pedigree, he's consistently won year in and year out and we have the utmost confidence that this ship is going to be righted quickly. And Mike's going to be the leader of this group and he's certainly a great head coach. I think we're going to see that going forward, that he's a great head coach in this league. He's accomplished a lot, and he's going to accomplish a lot more before it's all said and done."

After a 30-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Cowboys are 4-9 in McCarthy's first season and have won just two of their past eight games. However, if the Cowboys win their final three games and the Washington Football Team loses its last three games, Dallas would win the NFC East.

But with one more loss for Dallas, Washington would win the division and the Cowboys' postseason hopes would end.

McCarthy signed a five-year deal as the Cowboys' ninth head coach in January. In his past 41 games, however, he has a 15-25-1 record, including his final 28 games with the Green Bay Packers. In nine of his 13 seasons, the Packers made the playoffs, with one Super Bowl victory and four NFC Championship Game appearances.

Although McCarthy is safe, there could be other changes on the staff, especially with a defense that ranks last in points and rushing yards allowed in the NFL.