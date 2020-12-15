HOUSTON -- Texans safety Justin Reid is done for the season after suffering a hand injury in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Chicago Bears, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

NFL Network first reported the news. Reid, a third-round draft pick in 2018, left Sunday's game with the hand injury near the end of the second quarter but returned later in the game.

The Texans were already thin in the secondary after No. 1 cornerback Bradley Roby was suspended for the final five games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Cornerback Gareon Conley has been on injured reserve all season with an ankle injury, and the Texans were without cornerbacks Phillip Gaines and rookie John Reid on Sunday because of injuries.

Lonnie Johnson Jr., who made the switch to safety this offseason, should see increased playing time with Reid on injured reserve.

In 13 games this season, Reid had 83 tackles, four passes defensed and two sacks.