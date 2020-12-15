'What a game!' Social media reacts to Ravens-Browns instant classic

Game of the year? It will be hard to top the Baltimore Ravens' 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, a game that had twists and turns throughout topped off by a heroic comeback.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson retreated to the locker room while dealing with cramps but returned late in the fourth quarter to throw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown and get Baltimore in range for Justin Tucker's game-winning, 55-yard field goal. Jackson finished with a 99.5 Total QBR. He has four career games with at least a 99.0 QBR, the most of any starting QB since tracking began 15 seasons ago.
The drama had the sports world buzzing on social media, including a big Browns fan who relocated to Los Angeles a few years back.
Wow what a GAME!!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2020
This is why I love watching the NFL! Two great young quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, dueling it out on MNF! Looking forward to seeing them for years to come. @Lj_era8 @bakermayfield— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 15, 2020
Great team win! 😈— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 15, 2020
- 89 points— Evan Kaplan (@EpKap) December 15, 2020
- 878 total yards
- 369 rushing yards
- 9 rushing TD
- 55-yard game-winning FG
- A significant safety@Ravens 47, @Browns 42 in the game of the 2020 season.
This game is wild 🤯— Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) December 15, 2020
Monday Night Football like..... 😳 pic.twitter.com/l3KCffVtF0— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) December 15, 2020
Overall incredible game!! I love this game man!! Football is unmatched!!— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) December 15, 2020
Love AFC North Ball! Good Game!— Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) December 15, 2020
