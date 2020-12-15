        <
          'What a game!' Social media reacts to Ravens-Browns instant classic

          Riddick high on Jackson's performance: 'He was like Superman' (1:18)

          Louis Riddick and Brian Griese marvel at Lamar Jackson's performance in a tightly-contested Monday Night Football win vs. the Browns 47-42. (1:18)

          1:19 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Game of the year? It will be hard to top the Baltimore Ravens' 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, a game that had twists and turns throughout topped off by a heroic comeback.

          Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson retreated to the locker room while dealing with cramps but returned late in the fourth quarter to throw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown and get Baltimore in range for Justin Tucker's game-winning, 55-yard field goal. Jackson finished with a 99.5 Total QBR. He has four career games with at least a 99.0 QBR, the most of any starting QB since tracking began 15 seasons ago.

          The drama had the sports world buzzing on social media, including a big Browns fan who relocated to Los Angeles a few years back.