'What a game!' Social media reacts to Ravens-Browns instant classic

Game of the year? It will be hard to top the Baltimore Ravens' 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, a game that had twists and turns throughout topped off by a heroic comeback.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson retreated to the locker room while dealing with cramps but returned late in the fourth quarter to throw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown and get Baltimore in range for Justin Tucker's game-winning, 55-yard field goal. Jackson finished with a 99.5 Total QBR. He has four career games with at least a 99.0 QBR, the most of any starting QB since tracking began 15 seasons ago.

The drama had the sports world buzzing on social media, including a big Browns fan who relocated to Los Angeles a few years back.

Wow what a GAME!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2020

This is why I love watching the NFL! Two great young quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, dueling it out on MNF! Looking forward to seeing them for years to come. @Lj_era8 @bakermayfield — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 15, 2020

Great team win! 😈 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 15, 2020

- 89 points

- 878 total yards

- 369 rushing yards

- 9 rushing TD

- 55-yard game-winning FG

- A significant safety@Ravens 47, @Browns 42 in the game of the 2020 season. — Evan Kaplan (@EpKap) December 15, 2020

This game is wild 🤯 — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) December 15, 2020

Monday Night Football like..... 😳 pic.twitter.com/l3KCffVtF0 — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) December 15, 2020

Overall incredible game!! I love this game man!! Football is unmatched!! — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) December 15, 2020