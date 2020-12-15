OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley did not appear to suffer a season-ending knee injury Monday night, a source said.

McSorley will have an MRI on Tuesday, but It is believed that he sprained his knee late in the Ravens' 47-42 win at the Cleveland Browns.

When McSorley was injured with two minutes remaining, Lamar Jackson returned from the locker room after experiencing cramping and led Baltimore (8-5) to dramatic victory, throwing a 44-yard touchdown pass and then setting up Justin Tucker's winning 55-yard field goal.

If McSorley is unable to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, practice squad quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to take over as Jackson's backup. Huntley is an undrafted rookie out of Utah who's been active for one game but has yet to play a snap.

McSorley is the second Ravens quarterback to get injured in three games. On Dec. 3, Robert Griffin III hurt his hamstring in a loss at Pittsburgh and is currently on injured reserve.

In two games this season, McSorley has completed 3 of 10 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown. On Monday night, he was attempting to convert a third-and-2 when he tried to cut to his left and his knee buckled.