PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles rookie offensive lineman Jack Driscoll will miss the remainder of the season with an MCL injury, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday, further throwing Philadelphia's offensive front into a state of flux.

Driscoll, the team's fourth-round pick out of Auburn, started four games at right tackle this season in place of the injured Lane Johnson, including the past two weeks against the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

He was hurt in the Saints game Sunday but fought through it and played 100% of the snaps.

NFL Network was first with the report.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will make his second career start this week against the Arizona Cardinals behind a line that already has had 12 different configurations in 13 games and is enduring even more change.

Driscoll is latest Eagles lineman lost to significant injury, joining Jason Peters (toe), Johnson (ankle), Brandon Brooks (Achilles) and Andre Dillard (biceps).