The Detroit Lions have hired former All-Pro linebacker Chris Spielman as a special assistant to the chairman, president and CEO, giving the franchise a football face toward the top of the organization.

Spielman, 55, who has been working for Fox as a color analyst, will report to team president Rod Wood and will be part of the Lions' searches for a head coach and general manager.

"The opportunity to work with Rod Wood and every single person in the Lions organization can't get here fast enough," Spielman said in a statement. "To Lions fans everywhere, I will do everything in my power to help Mrs. [Sheila Ford] Hamp and the Ford Family achieve their vision of something we can all be proud of."

Spielman, brother of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, played for Detroit for eight years and was part of the team's most recent divisional title in 1993 and only playoff win in the Super Bowl era (1991 season).

He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in 1991. He played 10 seasons total in the NFL, starting 148 games.

After retiring, he became a broadcaster for both Fox and ESPN, and also served as the preseason color analyst for Lions games the past seven seasons.

"He brings great passion for people and the game of football and we are thrilled to have him on board to help lead our team," Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. "This position is a full-time opportunity for Chris that will allow him to work across various departments on both the football and business sides of our organization."

The Lions also announced that Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis and Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director Rod Graves will be advising during the team's search for a new general manager and new head coach.

Detroit has conducted three interviews with in-house candidates for the general manager position: vice president of player personnel Kyle O'Brien, director of player personnel Lance Newmark and director of pro scouting Rob Lohman. They, along with vice president of football administration Mike Disner, comprise the team's group handling general manager duties until a new GM is hired.