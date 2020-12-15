CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule does not expect running back Christian McCaffrey to play in Saturday's game at Green Bay because of a thigh injury, based on what he saw in Tuesday's walk through.

Rhule said unless McCaffrey shows up Wednesday and shows he can run and block the 2019 Pro Bowl selection will miss his fifth straight game and 11th in the past 12.

McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2, three with a shoulder injury suffered in his return against Kansas City and missed Sunday's 32-27 loss to Denver with a thigh injury.

McCaffrey injured his thigh two weeks ago while working out during the bye week. He reaggravated it last Wednesday.

Rhule has no plans to shut down McCaffrey the rest of the season and will play him as soon as he's healthy.

The Panthers (4-9) have three games remaining, against Green Bay, Washington and New Orleans.