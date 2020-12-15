OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens activated Dez Bryant off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, even though there remains uncertainty whether the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver actually caught the virus.

Bryant, 32, missed two game after testing positive a half-hour before his much-anticipated reunion with the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 8. He tweeted that he had multiple negative tests in the days afterward, but the Ravens placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list for five days.

This move means Bryant is available to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In three games, Bryant has four catches for 28 yards.

In addition to Bryant, cornerback Terrell Bonds was taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list and reverted back to injured reserve.

The Ravens are now down to one player (safety Geno Stone) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. During Baltimore's 10-day outbreak, the team placed a total of 23 players on the list.