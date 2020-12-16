Sunday might have been the last straw for any fantasy managers looking for steady production from Bengals running backs in 2020. Video by Ben Baby (0:40)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins is out for the season. He was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Atkins, 32, has been battling a shoulder injury he suffered during training camp.

The 11th-year player out of Georgia was limited in his usage throughout the entire season because of the injury. The Bengals primarily used him as a pass-rusher on third downs. He hasn't played more than 30% of the team's defensive snaps in any game this season.

Atkins will finish the season without a sack for the first time in his career. He accumulated 75.5 sacks in his previous 10 years, good for the second most in franchise history.

Atkins was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and was named to the NFL's All-Decade team. He has two more years remaining on a four-year deal worth more than $65 million.