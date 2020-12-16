Stephen A. Smith sounds off on the Steelers' lack of a running game, which results in them relying on Ben Roethlisberger to throw too much. (2:12)

PITTSBURGH -- Though his moves fired up the Buffalo Bills, JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't plan to stop dancing on team logos anytime soon.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver drew ire from fans and motivated the Bills' players prior to Sunday night's game when he danced on the Bills logo and posted a video of it to TikTok before the game.

Though Bills safety Jordan Poyer said it gave them "a second itch to play with some extra fire," Smith-Schuster said he isn't going to stop the dancing.

"One thing I'll tell you guys, I'm not going to stop being myself," Smith-Schuster said Wednesday. "I'm going to be the JuJu I came to be: authentic. TikTok is a new platform that I use to stay in touch with my fans and grow. This is something I've been doing since the start of the season, midseason.

"I even did it on the Cowboys logo. It's not just their logo. The Steelers logo. And I plan to just keep doing it. I'm having fun and being myself. At the end of the day, as long as we go out there and play, that's how it was. Yes, we lost, they had a few words to say. It is what it is. I'm not going to stop doing it."

Earlier in the season, Smith-Schuster tried to do the Terrell Owens celebration on the Cowboys' star logo after scoring a touchdown, but a Dallas Cowboys player stopped him and his teammates talked him out of it.

Teammate James Washington said Smith-Schuster's antics are just the 24-year-old receiver being himself.

"That is who he is," Washington said. "He's been that way at USC. He's always been that type of guy. When he's in the game, I feel like his play speaks for itself. As long as he's having fun, it is what it is."

Coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the situation.

"I don't know what you're talking about," Tomlin said about the Bills' players being motivated by the antics. "That's the first I've heard of that. You know, these are professional players. These guys are motivated each and every week. Sometimes they say things in an effort to provide a vision of motivation and things of that nature.

"I doubt, knowing the group that coaches that team, Sean McDermott, I'm sure they were motivated in all the proper ways and that [dancing] had very little relevance in how that game was played."