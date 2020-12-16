CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers activated DJ Moore from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and the wide receiver showed no adverse effects from the virus or the ankle injury suffered two weeks ago against Minnesota.

"He'll play,'' coach Matt Rhule said of Moore as the Panthers (4-9) continued preparation for Saturday night's game at Green Bay. "He looked like he was ready to go.''

Rhule said on Tuesday he didn't expect running back Christian McCaffrey (quad) to be ready for the Packers, and he reiterated that on Wednesday as McCaffrey did not practice.

"He's making a great effort to come back and play,'' Rhule said. "He really wants to play. ... I do think he's getting better. I think he has a chance to play next week.''

The Panthers play a Washington team next week led by former Carolina coach Ron Rivera, who selected McCaffrey in the first round of the 2017 draft.

As for Moore's return after missing Sunday's 32-27 loss to Denver, nobody is happier than quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. He said Moore brings "a spark'' to the offense as a receiver who can beat you deep, run reverses and break tackles on short receptions.

He said putting Moore back into the rotation with Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel makes for a dangerous combination.