NFL owners have delayed a decision on implementing a 17-game regular season for 2021.

During a teleconference call Wednesday that replaced the usual December gathering of owners in Dallas, they opted to push back any move on the expanded season until early in 2021. The NFL and the players' union agreed during collective bargaining talks earlier this year to add one regular-season game to the schedule, but not before next season.

"We had a lengthy discussion on this. Obviously, it's an important decision for us," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "We did not take any votes with respect to committing to do it. In the collective bargaining agreement, we have that right to do it."

Goodell said a scheduling formula for a 17th game was approved unanimously, but he did not immediately provide details. An NFL memo later clarified that the 17th game would be an interconference matchup based on divisional standings and rotating divisions each season.

"It obviously comes into play with respect with our future media arrangements that we obviously are contemplating," Goodell said of the scheduling. "We expect a decision will be made on that in the next several weeks."

The length of the preseason would be reduced if a 17th game is added.

ESPN's Dan Graziano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.