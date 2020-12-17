Boston College tight end Hunter Long will forgo his final season and enter the NFL draft, the school announced Thursday.

Long leads all tight ends nationally in receptions (57) and yards (685) and finished just nine catches shy of BC's record for catches in a season by a tight end.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Long as the fifth-best draft-eligible tight end in this class.

"We could not be happier and more supportive of Hunter's decision to enter the NFL Draft," BC coach Jeff Hafley said. "Hunter has been a terrific ambassador on and off the field for our program and we can't wait to watch him play on Sundays."

Long finished with eight catches, including a touchdown, and 109 yards -- his first 100-yard game -- in his final game at BC, a 43-32 loss to Virginia. Boston College has opted not to play in a bowl game this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I would like to start by thanking my family," Long said in a statement from the school. "Mom, Dad, Jessica and Hayley, you do not know how much your support has meant to me and how much it has helped me through the highs and lows of my career. I would like to thank all of the coaches that have had a hand in molding the player that I have become. Two coaches I'd especially like to acknowledge are Coach [Frank] Leonard and Coach [Steve] Shimko, for I would not be here without your guidance and support.

"To my brothers at BC, I would not have wanted to play next to anyone else. The brotherhood we formed will last forever and I can't wait to watch you all achieve greatness."