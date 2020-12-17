Dan Orlovsky makes his prediction for Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football. (1:16)

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams is not expected to play Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a back injury, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chargers also are concerned they could be without star receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), who is likely to be limited if he does play, the sources said.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (quad) is expected to play, the sources said.

All three players are listed as questionable for the game.

Allen is second in the NFL this season with 99 receptions and leads the Chargers with 975 yards and eight touchdown receptions. Williams is second on the team with 572 receiving yards and has 36 receptions and four touchdowns.

Ekeler is the Chargers' rushing leader with 407 yards and third on the team with 41 receptions.

The Chargers, who beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to snap a two-game losing streak, are in last place in the AFC West this season with a 4-9 record.