Jarvis Landry called Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters "cowardly" after a video clip showed Peters apparently spitting at the Cleveland Browns wide receiver as he walked away Monday night.

"He's a coward," Landry said Thursday. "I think he knew that maybe behind my back he'd do things like that, but to my face, he wouldn't. ... Now I know. Everybody knows the type of player he is, the type of person he is."

The incident occurred at the end of the first quarter of Monday Night Football. Landry said he didn't realize Peters had allegedly spit at him until after the game, upon watching a replay of the ESPN broadcast.

"Wait until I turn around and do something like that? It's like, do it to my face," Landry said. "Be a man about it if you're going to do something like that."

Asked if he was concerned the spitting might violate any NFL COVID-19 protocols, Landry responded with, "If there's a protocol for being a man, that sure ain't it right there."

The Ravens wound up defeating the Browns 47-42 in one of the top games of this NFL season.

Landry said he would remember the spitting the next time he meets Peters on the field, which could be in the AFC playoffs should the Browns and Ravens both advance to the postseason.

"I won't lose sleep," Landry said. "But definitely going to make it another game to remember."