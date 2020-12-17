New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The move is believed to be unrelated to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's positive test for the coronavirus.

Bradberry, the Giants' top corner, is a close contact to an individual who tested positive. That person is not a member of the organization.

The Giants (5-8) will now be without one of their most important defensive players, their offensive coordinator and possibly their starting quarterback. Daniel Jones is dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries that leave him in doubt for Sunday's critical contest.

New York is one game back of Washington in the NFC East.

The Bradberry loss is troubling, as the Giants are not especially deep at cornerback. It took until midway through the season for them to even find a suitable starter opposite Bradberry.

The key free-agent acquisition is tied for the NFL lead with 17 passes defended. He also has three interceptions.

Bradberry is eligible to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday should he continue to test negative and remain symptom-free.