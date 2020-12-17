JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Kamalei Correa, who was acquired in a midseason trade, has left the team for personal reasons and has been placed on the team's exempt/left squad list.

The Jaguars traded a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft to division-rival Tennessee for Correa and the Titans' seventh-round 2021 pick on Oct. 14.

Correa played in six games with the Jaguars and had seven tackles and one pass breakup.

He was a second-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2016 and had 19 tackles in two seasons with the Ravens. Baltimore traded him to Tennessee just before the 2018 season and he had 56 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 32 games with the Titans.