LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was injured on a scramble late in the first quarter Thursday night and left the game, limping to the locker room with team trainers.

He was later ruled out for the rest of the game with what Raiders coach Jon Gruden called a strained groin.

Carr, on third-and-goal from the Los Angeles Chargers' 2-yard line, was running toward the right pylon when he pulled up and grabbed at his left groin while going out of bounds and tossing the football away in frustration. Before leaving, Carr was 3-for-5 passing for 53 yards.

Marcus Mariota entered the game at quarterback for Carr on the Raiders' next possession. It was Mariota's first action after signing a contract with $7.5 million guaranteed this season.

Carr, 29, has started 108 of 110 regular-season games for the Raiders since taking over as starter as a rookie in Week 1 in 2014. He missed the final regular-season game of 2016 and an ensuing playoff game with a broken leg and one game in 2017 with a broken bone in his back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.