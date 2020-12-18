Justin Herbert ties rookie passing TD record to give Los Angeles Chargers halftime lead

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tied the NFL record for most touchdown passes in a season right before the half, sailing a 26-yard-pass into the hands of Tyron Johnson to give the Chargers a 17-10 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Herbert's 27th touchdown pass this season tied the record set by the Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield in 2018.

It was Herbert's second touchdown pass of the game, as he hit tight end Hunter Henry with a 10-yard TD pass on the Chargers' first drive, a drive in which he complete all five passes he attempted.