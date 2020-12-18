LAS VEGAS -- Jon Gruden began the Las Vegas Raiders' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night wearing a cap that read "Oakland Raiders."

Gruden had changed into a Las Vegas Raiders cap by the second quarter.

The Raiders are in their first season in Southern Nevada after calling Oakland, California, home from 1995 through 2019. (They were in Los Angeles from 1982 to '94 and Oakland before that from their inception in the AFL in 1960).

Jon Gruden still "adjusting" to the Raiders' new home city 😅 pic.twitter.com/gCyHGD16iI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 18, 2020

Gruden is in his second tenure with the franchise, having coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 and again since 2018, and has long called himself a fan of the franchise.

The Raiders, who began their season 6-3, lost three of their previous four games entering Thursday night, and then lost quarterback Derek Carr to a groin injury against the Chargers. He was replaced by Marcus Mariota as Las Vegas fell 30-27 to Los Angeles in overtime.