NFL head coach firings, hirings and openings: Latest news on Jets, Texans, Lions, Falcons jobs

The NFL regular season ends Sunday, which means head coach hiring-and-firing season is off and running. The Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions all fired their coaches during the season, and the New York Jets were the first to join them at season's end.

Bill Barnwell ranked the potential openings earlier this month, while Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler updated all of the rumblings and news on which teams could make moves. Graziano and Fowler also made their pick for the openings in Houston, Atlanta, Detroit and the Jets, as well as the expected vacancy with the Jacksonville Jaguars. You can also try out our head coaching carousel, which allows you to match 10 candidates to the four open jobs.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest NFL head coach movement, with news on open jobs, candidates teams have already interviewed and more:

OPEN JOBS

Former coach: Adam Gase (fired on Jan. 3)

After months of intense speculation and fan unrest, the New York Jets finally put an end to the Adam Gase era, firing the coach Sunday night after only two seasons.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson, who called Gase a "brilliant offensive mind" at the start of the season, made the announcement after the Jets finished 2-14.

Coaches interviewed so far: None

Former coach: Bill O'Brien (fired on Oct. 5)

The Texans were off to an 0-4 start when the McNair family let go of O'Brien, who was in his seventh season and had taken over as general manager last January. O'Brien was hired in 2014, compiling a 52-48 record and four division titles. The Texans, though, never made an AFC Championship Game. Romeo Crennel was named as interim coach.

"I fully realize how important the general manager and head coach hires are for this organization," CEO Cal McNair told ESPN in November. "My goal is to hire great people who fit the Houston Texans. I want to build something that our fans, players and staff are proud of."

Coaches interviewed so far: Jim Caldwell, Marvin Lewis

Former coach: Dan Quinn (fired on Oct. 11)

The Falcons started 0-5 before bringing the Quinn era to an end, and they also fired general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Quinn was in his sixth season and finished his time in Atlanta with a 43-42 record. He posted back-to-back 7-9 seasons heading into 2020 after taking his team to the Super Bowl during the 2016 campaign with Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was named the interim coach.

Team president/CEO Rich McKay said in October that the new GM would have control of personnel decisions under the new structure, with the GM and coach reporting to McKay. Owner Arthur Blank said the traditional approach would be to hire the GM first then the head coach, but added that it could be out of sequence this go-around.

Coaches interviewed so far: Raheem Morris

Former coach: Matt Patricia (fired on Nov. 28)

The Lions got rid of Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn midway through Patricia's third season. He was 13-29-1 since taking over. Quinn had been the team's GM since 2016, and the Lions were 31-43-1 during his tenure. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell took over as interim coach.

Detroit has gone 26 years without a division title, last claiming a crown in 1993, and has not won a playoff game since the 1991 season. Team owner Sheila Ford Hamp acknowledged that when asked about future hires.

"We can't hide our past, that's for sure," she said. "But I think I'm very dedicated to turning this ship around and really making a difference and hopefully we won't have to look back very much, just look forward."

Coaches interviewed so far: None

