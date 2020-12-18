ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith was ruled out of Sunday's game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a strained right calf, putting their four-game winning streak, and NFC East lead, in jeopardy.

Smith will be replaced by second-year QB Dwayne Haskins for the game vs. the Seahawks (9-4). Haskins will make his first start since a Week 4 loss to Baltimore. Coach Ron Rivera benched Haskins after that game, saying they wanted to see more growth -- and multiple sources in the organization said he needed to do more preparation while not at the facility.

Now he'll be tasked with helping Washington's playoff chances. The team is 6-7 and owns a one-game lead over the New York Giants in the NFC East.

Haskins replaced Smith in the second half of Sunday's win over San Francisco. Smith said he entered the game with his calf feeling a little sore and it progressively got worse. They tried to loosen it throughout the game and at halftime.

Smith did not practice this week. Rivera said Smith did go through some drills and told the staff his calf still felt tight.

"We're not going to push it," Rivera said. "We'll see how he progresses next week."

Though Smith's stats weren't eye-popping -- in his five starts, he threw three touchdowns and three interceptions -- his impact on the offense was pivotal. Rivera and multiple players said Smith had a calming influence on the team's young players. He also helped the offense by being able to go through his progressions properly and set the protection well. That helped contribute to a 4-1 record when Smith started.

Haskins opened the year as the starter, though Rivera said that was partly a byproduct of not having any preseason games. Rivera said he would have had a competition for the starting job had they had a typical training camp. But with a shortened camp, Rivera wanted Haskins to get all the first-team reps to prepare for the season.

In his four starts, Washington was 1-3 and had the NFL's lowest total QBR at 28.7 -- but in Smith's starts he, too, was 26th at 40.4.

Rivera said he just wants Haskins to be consistent.

"Dwayne has worked hard. He's paid attention and has watched. I believe he's learned," Rivera said.

Haskins led Washington's offense to a field goal on his first drive of the third quarter vs. the 49ers. He nearly was intercepted in the fourth quarter when an errant pass to an open Terry McLaurin sailed on him over the middle.

After the game, Haskins said he's focused more on his game preparation; last year's staff criticized him for the same issue. Washington wanted him showing up earlier to the facility and staying later, among other things. Haskins also had worked with some of the team's practice squad receivers away from the facility after practice.

Rivera said he was encouraged by Haskins' first couple series vs. the 49ers.

"He had a little rhythm," Rivera said. "We were in good situations -- first and 10, second and medium, third and short. It's conducive to seeing those things better with him. He has an opportunity and I'm excited to watch him."

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said one big plus for Haskins has been being around a veteran such as Smith. Haskins has said he looks up to Smith. Turner said he's noticed Haskins asking questions in meetings that suggest he's more prepared. The coaching staff wanted Haskins to be able to call the plays better in the huddle and be better at taking what he learned in meetings onto the field.

"When he looked at the type of career Alex has had he said: 'Hey, this is the way to do it,'" Turner said. "That's where he's made the most strides, and it's something that people don't see getting ready for a game. Put yourself in a situation where, if you do get the opportunity to play, then you're ready to make the most of it. I think it'll pay off if needed."

Washington also will be without starting linebackers Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) and Cole Holcomb (concussion). Running back Antonio Gibson, who participated in running back drills Friday, is listed as doubtful with turf toe. He did not play in Washington's win over San Francisco on Sunday.