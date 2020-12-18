EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday night's matchup against the Cleveland Browns with ankle and hamstring injuries.

Colt McCoy will start if the Giants decide Jones isn't close enough to 100%. McCoy started in an upset win over the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago when Jones was out with the hamstring injury.

Tight ends Evan Engram (calf) and Kaden Smith (knee) were also listed as questionable. Cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) is out.

McCoy had an increased workload at practice this week, including Friday when he took the first snap with the starters on offense. That is generally a good indication of who starts in that week's game.

But this isn't a normal week for the Giants, who didn't practice Thursday after offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19. They also put top cornerback James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he was deemed a high-risk close contact to a chiropractor who had tested positive. Bradberry will miss Sunday night's game.

Coach Joe Judge said before Friday's workout that Jones would get "his share" of first-team snaps. The team considered it a toss-up entering the day whether Jones would be ready to start this week, especially after the ankle was swollen earlier in the week.

So the Giants, one game out of first place in the NFC East, haven't closed the door on Jones playing Sunday. Judge said earlier Friday that he hoped to have an answer on whether Jones could start by the end of the day but was willing to wait until after Saturday's walk-through to make a final determination, if necessary.

Giants QB Daniel Jones is at risk of missing his second game in three weeks due to ankle and hamstring injuries. Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports

Judge needed Jones to prove he not only was able to protect himself but also that his overall mobility was there. It wasn't in last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, when he threw for 127 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions and a lost fumble. He wasn't able to escape pressure or run out of the pocket and suffered the ankle injury on a hit early in the second half. Jones didn't have a rushing attempt for the first time in his young career and was sacked six times.

Jones said his mobility was limited against the Cardinals and that the ankle was "sore" earlier this week. He was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Friday.

"Obviously to know sooner than later, that would be great," McCoy said after Friday's practice. "But it's all about how DJ feels. Thought he looked good today, but we'll see how it goes."

Jones insisted he felt "good" on Wednesday despite looking hobbled during the open portion of practices. But Judge has noted that it's imperative he work almost exclusively with his eyes and not ears when it comes to determining Jones' health.

The quarterback has been adamant the past few weeks about wanting to play and is preparing once again this week as if he is going to start.

Whoever starts for the Giants will be working with tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens as the fill-in playcaller. Kitchens, who was fired by the Browns less than a year ago, will take Garrett's place on Sunday.