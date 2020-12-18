OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are down to one healthy cornerback on their active roster heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Of the six cornerbacks on the 53-man roster, only Marlon Humphrey was not on the team's injury report Friday.

Jimmy Smith (rib/shoulder) has been ruled out, and Marcus Peters (calf) has been listed as questionable despite not practicing all week. Anthony Averett (ankle), Tramon Williams (thigh) and Davontae Harris (ankle) are all considered questionable.

"We're just learning as we go," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said when asked about the game-day availability of his cornerbacks. "It's only Friday, so we'll see when we get there."

Peters, a three-time Pro Bowl defender, is one of the most durable cornerbacks in the NFL. His streak of 45 straight games played is the second-longest current one in the league behind the Eagles' Nickell Robey (50).

Williams also has a good chance of playing after missing the past two games. He was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Other options for Baltimore includes Terrell Bonds, who was designated for return off injured reserve and Pierre Desir, who is on the practice squad.

The Ravens are playing host to the Jaguars, who are also having issues at the cornerback position.

Starter Sidney Jones was ruled out with an Achilles tendon injury and it remains to be seen if Tre Herndon will be cleared to make the trip after his stint on the reserve/COVID-19. If both are ruled out, the Jaguars would be down their four top cornerbacks as D.J. Hayden and CJ Henderson are both on season-ending IR.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.