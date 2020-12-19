PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay did not travel with the team and is out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a concussion, the team announced.

With Avonte Maddox and Rodney McLeod recently placed on injured reserve with knee injuries, the Eagles will be operating without both of their starting corners and three-fourths of their original secondary.

Slay, acquired by trade from the Detroit Lions this offseason, is typically charged with following the opponent's best receiver, which this week would have been star DeAndre Hopkins. Instead Philadelphia will have to go with a patchwork group that could include Jalen Mills switching from safety back to corner and reserve players like Kevon Seymour taking on bigger roles.

Slay was injured in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints. He was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report before being downgraded to out.

On Saturday, the Eagles elevated safety Blake Countess and cornerback Jameson Houston from the practice squad to the active roster.