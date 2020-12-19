FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots ruled top running back Damien Harris out for Sunday's road game against the Miami Dolphins because of an ankle injury.

Harris leads the team with 691 rushing yards on 137 attempts, with two touchdowns.

He had injured his back in the fourth quarter of a Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but ultimately was deemed healthy earlier this week and wasn't on the injury report Wednesday when the Patriots held their initial practice to prepare for the Dolphins.

Harris, however, was added to the injury report the next day because of his ankle, opening the door for former No. 1 back Sony Michel to elevate back to the top spot.

The Patriots (6-7) are clinging to long-shot playoff hopes, with ESPN's Football Power Index giving them a 3% chance to qualify.

They will need to win their remaining three games -- at Miami, and then at home against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills and then the winless New York Jets -- to give themselves a chance.

The Patriots also ruled out top kickoff returner Donte Moncrief (thigh) for Sunday's game.