Bills' Josh Allen throws for two first-half touchdowns, runs for another

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has turned a lot of heads this season with his ability to throw the ball, he reminded NFL fans how proficient he is as a runner during Saturday's road game against the Denver Broncos.

After throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox in the first quarter, Allen scrambled for a 24-yard touchdown to put Buffalo up two scores early in the second quarter, marking his team-leading seventh rushing TD of the season.

On third-and-5 from the Broncos' 24-yard line, Allen fielded the snap, stepped up in the pocket between Denver defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones and Shelby Harris, and scampered for the first down. From there, Allen avoided Broncos defensive back Alijah Holder and ran untouched into the end zone.

The actual replay may look better, but the dots are not kind to Broncos DB Alijah Holder (33) on this Josh Allen TD pic.twitter.com/1XkwiJTf3z — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 19, 2020

The play marked the second-longest touchdown on a scramble by a quarterback this season, behind Sam Darnold's 46-yard score. Since entering the NFL in 2018, Allen's 16 games with both a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown are the most in the NFL; no other player has more than nine games during that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Allen added a 22-yard strike to Jake Kumerow to extend the Bills' first-half lead.

Entering Saturday, the Bills were 15-0 in games with a passing and rushing touchdown by Allen.