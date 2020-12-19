The Baltimore Ravens activated three wide receivers -- Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche -- a day before Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All three had quarantined for five days after being identified as high-risk close contacts under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, wide receivers coach David Culley will not coach Sunday because of an illness.

Brown leads Baltimore wide receivers with 43 catches for 605 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Boykin is fourth on the Ravens with 206 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Proche ranks No. 8 in the NFL with an 8.3-yard punt return average.

The Ravens also promoted three players from the practice squad, including quarterback Tyler Huntley, who will serve as the top backup to Lamar Jackson for the first time this season. An undrafted rookie out of Utah, Huntley has been active once this season and has yet to take an NFL snap.

Along with Huntley, cornerback Pierre Desir and tight end Eric Tomlinson were elevated from the practice squad.

Baltimore also cut tight end Luke Willson, who had battled injuries since joining the Ravens last month and made a costly drop in the end zone in Pittsburgh nearly three weeks ago.