Bills get second defensive TD in as many weeks with Jerry Hughes' scoop-and-score

The Buffalo Bills scored their first defensive touchdown since 2017 last week on Taron Johnson's pick-six against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They extended their streak Saturday in Denver.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes scored the second touchdown of his career, recovering a fumble and returning it 21 yards for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. It marked the Bills' second defensive touchdown in as many weeks -- and their second touchdown in a 16-second span after quarterback Josh Allen scored on a 1-yard rush on Buffalo's previous possession.

On the Broncos' first play following Allen's touchdown, cornerback Tre'Davious White caught up to quarterback Drew Lock from behind and knocked the ball loose. Hughes scooped up the fumble and weaved his way through several Denver players and down the sideline to put Buffalo up three scores midway through the third quarter. Hughes' only other defensive touchdown came in 2014, his second year with the Bills. He played running back in high school and converted to defensive end at TCU.

The Bills have defensive touchdowns in back-to-back games after not having any in their previous 45 games.